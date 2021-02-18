Los Angeles artist serpentwithfeet announced his sophomore album DEACON last month, and has just returned with the newest single. The personal new song, titled “Same Size Shoe,” follows the lead single “Fellowship.”

The west coast songwriter shared his inspiration for the intimate song with Zane Lowe on Apple Music saying, “I was just thinking about the beauty and wonder of dating Black men. The chorus is, ‘Boy, you got my trust because I’m like you.’ And I was thinking how rewarding it is, how much of a blessing it is to date and to be in love with someone, to walk in love with someone that can share my experiences and who can understand me in a very intimate and deep way where I don’t have to over-explain.”

DEACON is set to be released on March 26th. Listen to the new single “Same Size Shoe” below.