Oscar-winning film director Danny Boyle will be helming a new limited-run series for FX based on Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones‘ memoir, Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol.

Boyle said in a statement:

“Imagine breaking into the world of The Crown and Downton Abbey with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent. This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever. It is the detonation point for British street culture…where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion…and everyone had to watch and listen…and everyone feared them or followed them. The Sex Pistols. At its center was a young charming illiterate kleptomaniac — a hero for the times — Steve Jones, who became in his own words, the 94th greatest guitarist of all time. This is how he got there.”

Production starts in March and some of the cast has already been announced, with Toby Wallace starring as Jones, Anson Boon as Johnny Rotten, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Fabian Frankel as Glen Matlock, and Jacob Slater as Paul Cook. Game of Thrones‘ Maisie Williams and Derry Girls‘ Dylan Llewellyn will also appear.

