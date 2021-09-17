The upcoming Velvet Underground & Nico tribute album features an all-star lineup covering all the songs on the classic 1967 self-titled LP, including Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen, who have teamed up again and released their version of “Femme Fatale”.

Some of the other artists appearing on I’ll Be Your Mirror: a Tribute to the Velvet Undeground & Nico are St. Vincent, Kurt Vile & the Violators, Michael Stipe, Courtney Barnett, Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney, Thurston Moore, the National’s Matt Berninger and many more.

I’ll Be Your Mirror: a Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico is due out September 24th.

