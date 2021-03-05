Sharon Van Etten has announced she’ll be releasing a double album celebrating her 2010 release, Epic, and it will include some big names!

epic Ten will not only include the original album, but also an LP of covers featuring the likes of Lucinda Williams, Fiona Apple, Courtney Barnett with Vagabon, and Big Red Machine (Aaron Dessner of The National and Justin Vernon of Bon Iver.)

Van Etten has also announced epic Ten: the documentary and concert that will benefit the Los Angeles venue Zebulon, which streams April 16th and 17th.

epic Ten drops digitally April 16th and physically June 11th. Each Thursday leading up to its release, Van Etten will also share the album’s next cover song.

Which brings us to our first one: Big Red Machine‘s cover of “Crime”…

