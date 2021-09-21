She & Him will soon be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their holiday album A Very She & Him Christmas, and have announced a deluxe reissue of the project. The duo will be sharing a vinyl repress of the album featuring previously unreleased tracks from the album’s recording sessions. One of the new releases includes a cover of Madonna‘s not-quite-Christmas song “Holiday,” and they shared the single ahead of the release.

The deluxe reissue of A Very She & Him Christmas is set to be released on November 12. Listen to “Holiday” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.