Sheila E., the Queen of Percussion, has announced that she is making a biopic that will chronicle her relationship with Prince. She shared a Facebook post that with a caption that simply read, “Coming soon…Sheila E. to release ‘Girl Meets Boy’, a film telling the beautiful story of her time with Prince. Stay Tuned.”

The film is expected to take us on the journey that began with their fateful meeting at a concert in the 70s. The pair grew closer as they became musical collaborators, eventually almost becoming husband and wife.

In 2016, she released a song dedicated to Prince titled “Girl Meets Boy”, and now we can expect to see that sentiment expanded into a feature length film. No information about the film has been released aside from the title. No directors, actors, or producers have been named, so right now fans can only rely on the promise of Sheila E.. View her announcement below.