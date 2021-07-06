Sheryl Crow has a new album on the way this summer.

Live From the Ryman & More captures some of Crow‘s best concert performances. Not only do we get to hear songs played at the the legendary Ryman Auditorium, but also the Ace Theater in Los Angeles and the Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island, which is where this particular track was recorded. “Beware of Darkness” was featured on George Harrison‘s All Things Must Pass album and has been part of Sheryl Crow‘s live set for some time. Crow was joined by special guest Brandi Carlile on this performance.

Live From the Ryman & More is scheduled for release on August 13th and features many other special guests including Jason Isbell, Emmylou Harris, Lucius and Stevie Nicks. Here’s the tracklist:

1. Steve McQueen

2. A Change Would Do You Good

3. All I Wanna Do

4. My Favorite Mistake

5. Tell Me When It’s Over

6. Everything Is Broken (featuring Jason Isbell)

7. Can’t Cry Anymore

8. Prove You Wrong (featuring Stevie Nicks, Maren Morris, Waddy Wachtel, Steve Jordan)

9. Run, Baby, Run (featuring Lucius)

10. Don’t (featuring Lucius)

11. Strong Enough (featuring Lucius)

12. Leaving Las Vegas

13. It Don’t Hurt

14. Still The Good Old Days

15. Cross Creek Road

16. Nobody’s Perfect (featuring Emmylou Harris)

17. Home

18. Maybe Angels

19. Real Gone

20. Wouldn’t Want To Be Like You/Na Na Song

21. Beware Of Darkness (featuring Brandi Carlile)

22. The First Cut Is The Deepest

23. Best Of Times

24. If It Makes You Happy

25. Soak Up The Sun

26. Everyday Is A Winding Road

27. I Shall Believe (featuring Lucius)

Want more news from the music industry? Listen to WFPK Music News, a daily update focused on rock, alternative, R&B and underserved genres. Hosts Mel Fisher and Otis Junior track down the most interesting music news. All you have to do is spend a minute with us each weekday to stay informed!

Listen: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support WFPK Music News