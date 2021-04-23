Gregory Jacobs, better known as “Shock G” (and more playfully known as “Humpty Hump“) has died.

The Brooklyn, NY musician and emcee is best known as the leader of iconic alternative hip hop group Digital Underground. The group gained notoriety with their 1990 debut Sex Packets, featuring one of the most memorable and successful Digital Underground songs “The Humpty Dance.”

Jacobs is also known for mentoring Tupac Shakur, who made his debut on the Digital Underground track “Same Song.” Soon after, Jacobs helped produce the rapper’s debut album 2Pacalypse Now, and later featured on his track “I Get Around.”

Digital Underground officially disbanded in 2008 with the release of their sixth and final studio album ..Cuz a D.U. Party Don’t Stop!.

TMZ reported that the artist was found on Thursday, April 22, in a hotel room in Tampa, FL. Gregory Jacobs was 57 years old.