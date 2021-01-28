Shovels & Rope (Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent) have put a clever new spin on the next volume of their cover song series!

What is essentially Busted Jukebox, Vol.3 is now being dubbed Busted JUICEBOX, Vol. 3, as a nod to the fact that all the participants are parents.

The album comes out February 5th and features the likes of The War and Treaty, John Paul White, M. Ward, and more.

Sharon Van Etten said of being asked to participate:

“As a mom, there are “go-to” songs that help calm my son down and there are nights where I just sing the same song over and over. This is a song that is so personal to me, as we have listened to a lot of the Beach Boys music with our child and to share a sentiment of calm and exhaustion, sleep and frustration—this cover embodies it all. Means so much to have been asked by musician parents that are trying to figure it out in all this chaos as well. All we can do is keep doing what we love, sharing optimism and hope and supporting one another during these trying times.”

Check out Shovels & Rope with Sharon Van Etten on the 1963 Beach Boys classic, “In My Room”…

