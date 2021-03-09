If there is one thing we can be sure the members of Silk Sonic have, it’s confidence. And, that confidence is on full display with their actions over the weekend.

This past Friday, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak released their first single as Silk Sonic after announcing the collaborative project last month. Their lead single “Leave the Door Open” was met with very warm welcomes, with the music video receiving millions of views in the first day alone.

After the list of performers for this year’s Grammy award ceremony was released, .Paak shared the news with Mars in a tweet that read “YO @BrunoMars WHAT THE F—?!? Did you see this?!?! Call me back!!”

Later in the evening, Bruno Mars posted an official plea to the Recording Academy, taking a more subtle, tongue-in-cheek approach. The statement began, “If you can see it in your hearts to allow two out of work musicians to perform at your show, we would really appreciate it.”

The duo sparked the hashtag #LetSilkSonicThrive, and time will tell if they have the influence to strong-arm a spot on the bill. View the full statement from Bruno Mars below.