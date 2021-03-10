Silk Sonic is the new band formed by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, and this new collaboration has taken the world by storm. The supergroup was announced late last month, followed by a video for the debut single “Leave the Door Open” last week.

The song was released to rave reviews on the weekend the performers for this year’s Grammy awards were announced. Silk Sonic was not included in the lineup, and a playful Twitter campaign ensued.

.Paak posted the Grammy announcement saying, “YO @BrunoMars WHAT THE F—?!? Did you see this?!?! Call me back!!” Mars later made a formal plea to the Recording Academy “to allow two out of work musicians to perform at your show, ” with the hashtag #LetSilkSonicThrive.

The Recording Academy joined in on the fun with a tweet that read, “.@BrunoMars & @AndersonPaak We have been trying to call you all week. Have you changed your numbers? We would love for #silksonic to make their TV debut at the #GRAMMYs. Are you free this Sunday night? Follow back and we will DM for details.” They later shared an official announcement from Bruno Mars confirming Silk Sonic‘s participation.

While this was more likely to be a bit of clever promotion than a genuinely successful petition, everybody wins when Silk Sonic hits the stage this weekend. View the official announcement below.