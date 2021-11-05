Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are back with a new release as Silk Sonic called “Smokin Out The Window.” The duo also shared a video for the new single from their upcoming album An Evening with Silk Sonic. The new song follows the release of their debut single “Leave The Door Open,” and July’s release “Skate.”

An Evening with Silk Sonic is set to be released on November 15. Funk legend Bootsy Collins is credited as “guest host.” Watch the video for “Smokin Out The Window” below.

