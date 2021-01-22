Long Beach ska punk band Sublime is being immortalized in a very unique way this summer. Z2 comics announced that they would be releasing a graphic novel based on the band called Sublime: $5 at the Door. The title comes from a lyric in their ’98 song “Garden Grove”, and the stories will focus on the adventures of the SoCal group.

The 120 page comic book was written by Ryan Cady, and the cover art was provided by Sublime artists Opie Ortiz and DJ Product. Cady expressed his passion for the project in a statement saying, “When you grow up in SoCal like I did, Sublime’s music is this powerful background radiation, permeating the culture. You hear it everywhere. Opie’s sun is everywhere — stickers of it slapped on taco stand walls, Sharpie-tagged inside of every high school bathroom, screen-printed in every possible iteration.” Cady shared, “I saw these guys like neighbors, and as I research the human moments underneath their phenomenon with Bud and Eric, I get to share that feeling with everyone who picks up the book.”

In addition to a softcover edition, the book will be released as a special deluxe, and a highly limited super deluxe edition, both including a first time vinyl pressing of the of the Doin Time EP. The graphic novel Sublime: $5 at the Door will be released in June; pre-orders are available now. View the cover below.