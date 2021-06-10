Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker of Sleater-Kinney are promoting their forthcoming album in a variety of ways.
Path of Wellness drops this Friday, June 11th, and the duo have shared a new tune they refer to as a “scrappy plea for tenderness, and making room for vulnerability in times that require toughness and armor.”
But anyone can release a single– how many do a “variety show” livestream?
Hosted by Charles Hewett, the special will feature songs as well as interviews with Tucker and Brownstein– plus a few familiar faces they tease in this clip:
This Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/eCUv8mPcxC
— Sleater-Kinney (@Sleater_Kinney) June 7, 2021
It airs tonight on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel.
But for now, check out Sleater-Kinney‘s new lyric video for “Method”…
