Sleigh Bells on Texis: “Subtlety has never been our thing.”

Sleigh Bells sit down with Kyle Meredith to dive into the details behind their new album, Texis. Alexis Krauss and Derek Miller discuss how they found themselves leaning into their early sound and the dark lyrics that make up the collection, hitting on the opioid epidemic, loss of Lil Peep and Mac Miller, and Miller’s own self destructive behavior in the past. Krauss expands on the western motif of the music videos, the connections and continuations that we’re seeing in both Locust Laced and Justine Go Genesis, and replicating the hair-dos of Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn. The noise pop duo also talk about their love of floor shows, aging within rock & roll, realizing the perfect riff, and taking inspiration from Nine Inch Nails.

