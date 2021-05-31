The Smashing Pumpkins celebrated the 30th anniversary of their debut album Gish last week, and followed up the occasion with the announcement of a special limited release. The rock icons announced that they will be sharing their first archival release, titled Live in Japan, 1992. The announcement shared that the album is compiled from “audio is from a board tape and is not available anywhere else.”

The rare live recording will only be available for 24 hours at Madame Zuzu’s website, running $70 for the standard edition, and $170 for a special signed copy. View the announcement below.

