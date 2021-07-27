Smashing Pumpkins have a new live archival LP coming soon.

Live at the Viper Room 1998 was recorded at the legendary Hollywood, California club in January 1998 and features Billy Corgan performing 13 Smashing Pumpkins songs acoustically (you can see the setlist below). No release date has been set but you can preorder the album beginning July 31st.

Corgan teased the release in the following Instagram clip, saying, “The thing you hear in the Viper Room show is you’re really sort of being allowed into the studio where the songs don’t have the accouterment of all the bells and whistles, There’s a certain innocence before songs are released to the world.”

Live at the Viper Room 1998 setlist:

To Sheila

Perfect

Let Me Give The World To You

Jupiter’s Lament

Once Upon A Time

Daphne Descends

Ava Adore

Crestfallen

Set The Ray To Jerry

Shame

Tear

Blissed And Gone

1979

