We are anxiously awaiting the arrival of the new album from guitarist and singer-songwriter Lindsey Jordan‘s project Snail Mail!

Valentine drops November 5th and while we loved the title track, we are equally excited about the follow-up single, “Madonna”.

Jordan says the tune is “about why love can’t exist between a person and a concept of a person. Remove the pedestal and you might realize there was never anything there at all.”

Check out the video for “Madonna”, which was shot live at The Armour-Stiner Octagon House…

And don’t forget 91.9 WFPK presents Snail Mail at Headliners Music Hall, Sunday, December 5th!

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.