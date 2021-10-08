Soft Cell is set to end a 20-year hiatus with the release of their upcoming album *Happiness Not Included, and have shared a new single from the release. The new song, “Bruises On My Illusions,” is “one of [Soft Cell’s] darker cinematic pop moments with a classic Marc Almond lyric,” according to producer/instrumentalist Dave Ball.

Soft Cell‘s Marc Almond shared a statement about the new song, and said:

“Bruises on My Illusions” is a mini film noir Soft Cell story about a disillusioned character with everything against him or her who still has hope for a better future, despite the odds. A darker “Bedsitter.” Dave’s ominous yet punchy defiant chords inspired the song.

The duo also shared the official release date for *Happiness Not Included, which is now set for February 25. Listen to “Bruises On My Illusions” below.

