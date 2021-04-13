Synth-pop duo Soft Cell will reunite to record their first album in nearly two decades!

While Marc Almond and Dave Ball performed what they claimed to be their final gig at London’s O2 Arena in 2018, Ball recently told the Daily Star:

“Before the O2 show, Marc and I hadn’t seen each other in about 15 years. In the years between, we’ve started to sound mature. The new songs are still catchy, but a lot more worldly-wise.”

So what can we expect until the album’s tentative arrival in 2022? Ball added:

“We haven’t tried to write another ‘Tainted Love’. Maybe we should! But it’d be inappropriate for two 60-something men to try to write bouncy little pop numbers. That doesn’t mean we’ve become miserable, and it’s not heavy industrial music either. I’d say the songs are sounding quite minimal, melodic and bass-driven.”

Until we get the finished product, we can always enjoy classic Soft Cell…

