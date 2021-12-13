Louisville singer/songwriter Brigid Kaelin takes an introspective turn with her new single “18 Months Later” released through sonablast! Records. It’s a piano-driven tune composed after a period of taking care of her mother who had cancer, then her own harrowing journey with breast cancer. “Sometimes you have to write away the trauma,” says Kaelin. “‘18 Months Later’ was written during that unknown period when I was caring for my mother, who was living past her prognosis. Now, in the midst of a pandemic, I think a lot of people understand the struggle of not being able to make plans, but also just being wildly grateful to still be here.” Look for more singles to be released in 2022 by Brigid Kaelin.