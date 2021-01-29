Philadelphia-based indie artist Son Little is back with his newest single “Phantom Killer,” an electric and electronic genre-bending track.

It is his first new music since last year’s full-length aloha, which followed his 2017 sophomore effort New Magic. The innovative “hey rose” singer continues his development, further blurring the lines between indie rock, R&B, and electronic music. For this most recent offering, his soulful voice is processed through heavy autotune, obviously an artistic choice and not one of necessity. The use of autotune is reminiscent of his October single “Goddess Wine,” and could be a new direction leading to his next full-length.

“Phantom Killer” arrived with a new lyric video illustrated and animated by Rob Fidel. Check out the new visual below.