Son Volt have released another new song from their forthcoming album, Electro Melodier.

“Livin’ in the USA” is one of 14 tracks written and produced by Jay Farrar. In an interview with The Bluegrass Situation, Farrar said, “The song didn’t start out as an intentional homage thing, but in retrospect I see it as a nod to Springsteen’s ‘Born in the USA’ or Neil Young’s ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’. Those songs established a thematic tradition. I’m just updating and asking similar questions. How can so much wrong happen in this country that’s held up as an example of what’s righteous? Is America the healthiest or happiest country? Democratic Darwinism is the brutal American reality…”

Electro Melodier will be released July 30th. Son Volt hits the road again this summer. And WFPK is proud to present Son Volt, September 19th at Headliners, with special guest John R. Miller.

Want more news from the music industry? Listen to WFPK Music News, a daily update focused on rock, alternative, R&B and underserved genres. Hosts Mel Fisher and Otis Junior track down the most interesting music news. All you have to do is spend a minute with us each weekday to stay informed!

Listen: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support WFPK Music News