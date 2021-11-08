Sonic Youth have unearthed two live shows from their archives in response to Texas’ recent law restricting abortion rights.

Both shows happened to be recorded in Texas and sales will directly benefit Fund Texas Choice and the Abortion Support Network.

The first album is from a 1995 performance at the Austin Music Hall that was part of Sonic Youth’s Washing Machine tour. The second showcases a 2006 stop at the Gypsy Tea Room in Dallas, from their Rather Ripped tour.

The band is also offering three vintage Texas concert and Texas-themed t-shirts to raise funds for Women’s Choice. Two of the t-shirts bear photographs from the band’s friend and Texas photographer Pat Blashill, reading “Support the power of women” and “Fund Texas choice!” The third features a variation of Richard Prince’s “Dude Ranch Nurse” artwork.

On November 5th Sonic Youth tweeted:

“Sonic Youth support a national and world community where abortion is embraced as health care and a human right.”

Both shows are streaming now via bandcamp.

<a href="https://sonicyouth.bandcamp.com/album/live-in-austin-1995">Live In Austin 1995 by Sonic Youth</a>

<a href="https://sonicyouth.bandcamp.com/album/live-in-dallas-2006">Live In Dallas 2006 by Sonic Youth</a>

