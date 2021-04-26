Southern Indiana rapper/producer Yons has returned with his most recent release, an EP titled The Laws of Motion.

We last heard from Yons during the holidays when Otis Junior caught up with him to chat about his musical journey and Christmastime release. He told Otis, “I have albums done, I am just really putting a lot of thought into how I’m going to release them as I am no longer interested in doing things in normal or expected ways.”

It sounds like there’s much more where this EP is coming from. For now, listen to Yons‘ new EP The Laws of Motion on Bandcamp below.