Spacehog’s Royston Langdon on Covering Iggy Pop & a New Version of Resident Alien

Spacehog’s Royston Langdon speaks with Kyle Meredith about his new solo EP, Chains, which finds him in a moment of not being chained to his own past but still deciding who he wants to be in this new phase of his career. The English singer-songwriter talks about working with his longtime Spacehog producer Bryce Goggin, covering Iggy Pop’s Nazi Girlfriend, and the importance of context when it comes to art. Langdon also tells us that he’s making an alternate, acoustic version of Spacehog’s Resident Alien called President Alien, which will be available through his Patreon.

Watch the interview above and then check out Halfway Home below.