Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp on How Pink Floyd & David Bowie Inspired A New Solo LP

Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new solo album, INSOLO. The musician/actor tells us how playing in Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason’s new band was the impetus for doing a new album and finding himself looking back at his coming-of-age years for inspiration in both the music and lyrics. In fact, Kemp name-checks David Bowie, 10CC, and Paul McCartney’s Wings as definite touch-points, and goes on to discuss his thoughts on 70s songwriters and why we keep coming back to those songs.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.