Death Cab for Cutie announced a new album titled Live at the Showbox that is set to be released as a Bandcamp exclusive. The tracks were captured during shows at Seattle’s Showbox during the “Save the Showbox” campaign in support of the historic venue.

Live at the Showbox will be available on Bandcamp tomorrow, May 7, for 24 hours only. A portion of the proceeds benefit NIVA (National Independent Venue Association). The album will receive a full release later this year.

“Like so many other artists, we expected to play a lot of shows in 2020. To gear up for the year ahead, we decided to warm up by playing an intimate, three-nightstand at a venue that’s near and dear to our hearts — the Showbox in Seattle,” the band shared in an official statement. “Well, 2020 didn’t quite turn out as we had planned — but happily those three magical nights last February did, and we’re glad to say that we had them recorded.”

Check the tracklist below and see if your favorite Death Cab song made the setlist.

Live at the Showbox Tracklist:

01. A Movie Script Ending

02. The New Year

03. The Ghosts of Beverly Drive

04. Long Division

05. Gold Rush

06. Company Calls

07. Summer Skin

08. I Will Follow You Into The Dark

09. I Will Possess Your Heart

10. Black Sun

11. Northern Lights

12. Cath…

13. We Looked Like Giants

14. Soul Meets Body

15. 60 & Punk

16. Tiny Vessels

17. Transatlanticism