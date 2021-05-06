Death Cab for Cutie announced a new album titled Live at the Showbox that is set to be released as a Bandcamp exclusive. The tracks were captured during shows at Seattle’s Showbox during the “Save the Showbox” campaign in support of the historic venue.
Live at the Showbox will be available on Bandcamp tomorrow, May 7, for 24 hours only. A portion of the proceeds benefit NIVA (National Independent Venue Association). The album will receive a full release later this year.
“Like so many other artists, we expected to play a lot of shows in 2020. To gear up for the year ahead, we decided to warm up by playing an intimate, three-nightstand at a venue that’s near and dear to our hearts — the Showbox in Seattle,” the band shared in an official statement. “Well, 2020 didn’t quite turn out as we had planned — but happily those three magical nights last February did, and we’re glad to say that we had them recorded.”
Check the tracklist below and see if your favorite Death Cab song made the setlist.
Live at the Showbox Tracklist:
01. A Movie Script Ending
02. The New Year
03. The Ghosts of Beverly Drive
04. Long Division
05. Gold Rush
06. Company Calls
07. Summer Skin
08. I Will Follow You Into The Dark
09. I Will Possess Your Heart
10. Black Sun
11. Northern Lights
12. Cath…
13. We Looked Like Giants
14. Soul Meets Body
15. 60 & Punk
16. Tiny Vessels
17. Transatlanticism