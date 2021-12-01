91.9 WFPK is proud to present Bendigo Fletcher with BOA and Routine Caffeine at Headliners Music Hall on New Year’s Eve!

Doors open at 8PM ET and the show starts at 9.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 3rd at 10 AM ET, but WFPK/Louisville Public Media members will have access to a special presale the Thursday before, so watch your email for your code! Not a member? It’s easy to become one here.

Get show and ticket details HERE.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.