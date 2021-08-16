A film version of David Byrne‘s critically acclaimed American Utopia is coming to the big screen for one night only.

Spike Lee directed the concert film, which has been streaming on HBO Max. The theatrical event on September 15th will include an unreleased chat with Spike Lee and David Byrne. It will also include an introduction from the former Talking Heads frontman. A list of theatres screening American Utopia can be found HERE. And catch the movie trailer HERE and more from this preview we brought you last year.

David Byrne took American Utopia on the road in 2018, including a performance at Louisville’s Bourbon and Beyond Festival. David Byrne’s American Utopia ran on Broadway from October 2019-February 2020. It returns to Broadway on September 17th.

