Peace, Love & Louisville is a web series featuring Louisville musicians covering songs of the 1960’s in honor of our Top 500 Albums of The 60’s Countdown happening now through Dec. 10th. Danny Cash fronts the Louisville band Hawks and they’ve offered up their version of The Rolling Stones most politically charged song from 1968, “Street Fighting Man” which appeared on their album Beggars Banquet. Hawks went a bit further with lots of imagery in their video from the 1960’s as well. The song resonates still in 2021.