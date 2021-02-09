In November of 2020 St. Paul and the Broken Bones did a socially-distanced, limited capacity show that was livestreamed from Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham, Alabama, and now that performance is being released for all to enjoy!

The band performed their 2014 debut album Half the City in its entirety, so that show is now being shared through Bandcamp as Half the City Live.

Frontman Paul Janeway said of the release:

“During this pandemic, I have gotten awfully nostalgic. For a time, we would travel constantly and shows started blending together. The bar for the best show/best audience was just so high. That endorphin rush was taken for granted. The first moment we had to play a socially distanced show, I knew exactly what we should do. Play a show at Avondale Brewery and do our debut album in full. Something I would never had done if the pandemic had not happened. Mainly because I am a perpetual motion kind of person and don’t like looking back. The beauty though of looking back at the beginning was realizing all the great people that helped us turn a summer fling into an actual career. From TT Management to Single Lock Records to High Road Touring. It was such a beautiful time. Here is the live recording from that show that night in this crazy year that is 2020. I hope y’all enjoy.”

<a href="https://stpaulandthebrokenbones.bandcamp.com/album/half-the-city-live">Half the City Live by St. Paul & The Broken Bones</a>

Man, we miss live music! Here’s a happy memory from when St. Paul and the Broken Bones played WFPK Live Lunch!

