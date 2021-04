St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) returned to SNL over the weekend to promote her forthcoming album, Daddy’s Home, and to debut her new persona.

“Candy Darling” appeared sporting a blonde bob and 70’s-inspired costumes to perform two tracks from the album, which comes out May 14th.

Watch her perform her current single, “Pay Your Way in Pain”…

And here’s her performance of “The Melting of the Sun”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream