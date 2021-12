St. Vincent‘s performance of “At The Holiday Party” from a forthcoming episode of Austin City Limits has been shared. She played the Daddy’s Home song on what will be her third appearance on the concert series. The full show is set to be aired on PBS on January 15, and will also feature singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun.

Watch St. Vincent perform “At The Holiday Party” on Austin City Limits below.

