St. Vincent (Annie Clark) started with posters to promote her forthcoming album, Daddy’s Home, and now she’s dropping an even bigger hint in the form of a short clip on her social media.

The teaser includes a phone number fans can call — 1 (833) 77-DADDY — which leads to a recording of the singer saying “Hello?” and what sounds like a 70’s movie trailer voiceover that warns, “She’s back in a new role like you’ve never seen her before. Featuring the new single ‘Pay Your Way in Pain.’ Nobody expected it, nobody believed it and nobody could stop it. Daddy’s Home.”

Still no word on an official release date yet for Daddy’s Home, but there’s been lots of chatter about May 14th. Hopefully the hints will keep coming, but until then check out St. Vincent’s teaser clip…

WFPK.ORG/STREAM