Metallica is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1991 self-titled album (also known as The Black Album) with The Metallica Blacklist, a star-studded covers album, and St. Vincent has shared her contribution. The Daddy’s Home singer put her spin on the song “Sad But True” for the extensive 53-track compilation. Other contributors include Miley Cyrus, Kamasi Washington, Sam Fender, and many more.

The Metallica Blacklist is set to be released on September 10. Check out St. Vincent‘s cover of “Sad But True” below.

