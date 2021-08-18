Well, we’d be thrilled to see a one-woman parade by St. Vincent, anyway.

In her new video , St. Vincent (Annie Clark) rolls through the streets on a flatbed truck performing the title track from her latest album, Daddy’s Home.

The onlookers, however, do not seem impressed!

The video was made available exclusively on St. Vincent‘s Facebook page, which you can check out here.

And don’t forget St. Vincent is coming to the Andrew J. Brady Icon Music Center in Cincinnati Tuesday, September 7th– and we have your chance to WIN TICKETS!

Want a chance to win great prizes like concert tickets or presale codes? Subscribe to the WFPK newsletter.