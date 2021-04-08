St. Vincent has unveiled a brand new visual for her most recent single “The Melting of the Sun.” She released a lyric video for the track last week, and debuted the song on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

The retro styled video opens with a title card from “Candy’s Music Video Archives” presenting the song as a “rip from ‘Daddy’s Home’ betamax deluxe release.” It is partially animated, very psychedelic, and makes the viewer completely forget what year it is.

Check out the new music video for “The Melting of the Sun” below.