St. Vincent has returned with “The Melting of the Sun,” the most recent single from her upcoming album Daddy’s Home. Co-produced by Jack Antonoff, the new song features backing vocals from Lynne Fiddmont and Kenya Hathaway, daughter of soul legend Donny Hathaway.

Daddy’s Home follows her 2017 release Masseducation, and is set to be released on May 14. Listen to “The Melting of the Sun” below.