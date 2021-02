St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) has offered up some substantial information on a new album!

Posters teasing the impending arrival of Daddy’s Home have been springing up on social media, with Clark herself tweeting the images along with the tongue-in-cheek message, “Nothing to see here.”

Daddy’s Home drops May 14th via the Loma Vista label. Watch this site for future details!

Check out Kyle Meredith with… St. Vincent from 2017:

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream