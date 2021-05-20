With all due respect to the very talented Cynthia Erivo and NatGeo’s recent biographical series on Aretha Franklin, I think it’s safe to say this big screen version is the one we’ve been anxiously awaiting!

The first official trailer for Respect has arrived– with Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson portraying the “Queen of Soul”– and if the cast is any indication, it should be phenomenal.

The film chronicles Franklin’s rise from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to international superstardom and features fellow Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker, Broadway veteran Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Marc Maron, and as legendary vocalist Dinah Washington, the great Mary J. Blige.

Respect opens in theaters August 13th. Just try watching the trailer without getting chills!

