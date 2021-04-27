When you think of counter-culture symbols of the 60’s chances are you may picture the iconic Wavy Gravy, particularly at Woodstock. Well, that icon will soon turn 85 and some famous friends want to help him celebrate!

Love For Wavy is a virtual concert happening May 14-16 that will feature performances, stories, tributes and more, for the gentleman born Hugh Nanton Romney, Jr., in 1936. The moniker Wavy Gravy was reportedly given to him by B.B. King.

The impressive roster of participants includes the likes of Bob Weir and Wolf Bros., Steve Earle, Michael Franti, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Bonnie Raitt and Jackson Browne, Ani DiFranco, Ben Harper, and more.

Proceeds from Love For Wavy will benefit the Seva Foundation and Camp Winnarainbow, the latter of which was started by Wavy Gravy in 1975.

For ticket details, click here.

For those unaware of Wavy Gravy, check out this trailer for Saint Misbehavin’, a documentary about his life…

