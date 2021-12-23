Steve Perry: “This record was emotional therapy to return to the spirit of things I miss.”

Steve Perry sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Season, his entry into the cannon of holiday albums. The former Journey singer tells us how last year’s absence of a Christmas feeling and missing loved ones led him to a stronger reconnection with this year’s season along with the songs and memories of his childhood, as well as discussing the timelessness of the original classics, injecting his own occasional lyrics, and the two original holiday songs he’s written and recorded that could be released in the near future. Perry also talks about the lack of space and use of autotune in today’s music that’s wiped away some of the mystery and emotion, shares his appreciation of Barbra Streisand, and gives the story behind Traces bonus track, October In New York.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.