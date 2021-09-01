Sting has returned with the announcement of his next full-length album, The Bridge. His last release, 2019’s My Songs, saw the songwriter revisiting some of his older material, but this new collection features brand new songs written during the pandemic. He also threw in a bonus rendition of Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay.”

The Bridge is set to be released on November 19, but the lead single “If It’s Love” is out today. Sting said of the track, “I’m certainly not the first songwriter to equate falling in or out of love with an incurable sickness, nor will I be the last. “If It’s Love” is my addition to that canon where the tropes of metaphorical symptoms, diagnosis, and downright incapacity are all familiar enough to make each of us smile ruefully.”

Listen to “If It’s Love” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.