Stone Temple Pilot’s Robert DeLeo on 25 years of Tiny Music…Songs From the Vatican Gift Shop

Stone Temple Pilot’s Robert DeLeo sits down with Kyle Meredith to take us through the 25th anniversary of Tiny Music…Songs From the Vatican Gift Shop. The bassist and lead songwriter recalls the environment that led the band to exploring new sounds, including bossa nova, jazz, and glam, and the musical conversation that happens between him and brother Dean. DeLeo also remembers the MTV Spring Break show that is included in the deluxe edition of the album package and how he got food poisoning after the show. We also hear about the late Scott Weiland’s talent as a singer, poet, and the direction he was coming from on this set, and how the band have continued their sonic exploration on last year’s acoustic Perdida LP.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.