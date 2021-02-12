Taylor Swift recently announced that she will soon be releasing a re-recorded version of her second album Fearless. The decision comes after Scooter Braun gained the rights to her first six albums with his acquisition of Big Machine Label Group. Swift referred to it as her “worst-case scenario” and vowed to reclaim her catalog by re-recording the music. Fearless is up first, and she has shared “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” ahead of the release.

The new version of Fearless will be an expanded release with bonus tracks and never-before-heard songs. She shared in her announcement, “I’ve decided I want you to have the whole story, see the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape that is my Fearless album. That’s why I’ve chosen to include six never before released songs on my version of this album.”

No release has been announced. Listen to “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” below.