Sturgill Simpson has announced a new album titled The Ballad of Dood and Juanita. The upcoming release is his first new original project 2019’s Sound & Fury, and features Willie Nelson on the track “Juanita.” According to a press release, Simpson wrote and recorded the entire album in less than one week.

Simpson wrote and recorded the entire album in less than one week.

The Ballad of Dood and Juanita will be released digitally and on CD on August 20; a vinyl edition will be available December 3.

