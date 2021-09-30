Sturgill Simpson has been forced to pull the plug on his current tour in the wake of a vocal injury. He shared a photo of the diagnosis and explained why he won’t be able to sing for a while.

“Turns out I did in fact unfortunately hemorrhage /rupture my vocal chords after all,” Simpson shared on Instagram. “I am currently getting the best treatment available and should fully recover but its gonna be a long hot minute before I can return to stage.”

He went on, “I just wanted to turn this thing back on for about 15 seconds to say Im sorry to everyone that had tickets to the remaining shows and to thank everyone that has supported me over the years..its been an incredibly fun, rewarding, and educational journey. I played all the venues I dreamed about playing as a kid, met all my heroes, even became friends with most of them, and got to work and play with some of the finest musicians on the planet over the years.”

View the full post below.

