When Kentucky’s own Sturgill Simpson announced a new album, naturally, we were excited.

When that album– The Ballad of Dood and Juanita— arrived, we were thrilled.

However, unless you were at the Outlaw Music Festival in New Hampshire over the weekend, chances are you haven’t seen any of the album’s tunes performed live.

But we’re happy to say there is video!

Shot by fan Amy Karibian, here’s Sturgill with his stellar bluegrass band (Stuart Duncan, Sierra Hull, Tim O’ Brien and Mike Bub) performing “Shamrock”…

You can also watch Sturgill Simpson perform “Juanita”…

