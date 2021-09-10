Styx’s James Young on Rock Being a Voice of Reason & Leading Listeners In a Positive Direction

STYX’s James “JY” Young catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Crash of the Crown, a socially reflective new LP from the Chicago-born rock band. The guitarist takes us through an album that musically resonates with every era of the band, and Tommy Shaw’s lyrics that show a responsibility to lead listeners in a positive direction while singing about some of the atrocities of the past few years. Young also reflects on his own playing, how his guitar furthers the song’s stories, and his early fandom for Jimi Hendrix. The two also discuss this year being the 40th anniversary of Paradise Theatre and how it still speaks to today, and if the group will be celebrating their 50th anniversary next year.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.